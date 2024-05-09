'A Quiet Place: Day One' Releases Second Official Trailer & It's Even More Intense!

A Quiet Place: Day One is nearly here!

After premiering the first trailer for the Quiet Place spinoff origin story, Paramount Pictures just dropped the follow-up trailer, and it’s even more action-packed.

The new film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou.

The official synopsis is a short one: Experience the day the world went quiet.

The film, which follows the hit 2018 horror film, is set to hit theaters on June 28, 2024.

The first two A Quiet Place movies grossed a combined $638 million at the global box office and a third film is being developed at the moment with John Krasinski returning to direct A Quiet Place Part III, set for release in 2025.

