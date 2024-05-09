Top Stories
Justin &amp; Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast: 2 Stars Already Confirmed to Return!

Kendall Jenner Explains Why She's Going Through a Rough Patch Right Now, Why She Feels Okay Passing the Age She Thought She'd Have Kids, &amp; More

May 09, 2024 at 6:44 pm
By JJ Staff

'Agatha' - 12 Cast Members Confirmed, Several 'WandaVision' Stars Returning!

The WandaVision spinoff series already has a killer cast!

The upcoming Marvel series, now tentatively called Agatha after being named Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, is set to arrive on Disney+ in Fall of 2024, now has several major stars joining and returning to the ensemble.

Kathryn Hahn starred as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, and is set to reprise her role in the show.

Find out who else is in the Agatha series…

