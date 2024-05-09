Alleged Real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' Gives First TV Interview, Reveals What She Believes Is True & False in the Series

Fiona Harvey, the woman who is alleged to be the “real Martha” from the Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has given her first televised interview about the show.

Richard Gadd created the series and plays Donny Dunn, a character inspired by himself and the actual experience he went through while being stalked by an older woman.

Jessica Gunning stars in the series as Martha, the woman who stalks Donny. Richard has explained that he changed details about the real-life Martha in an effort to make the character unrecognizable from the real person.

Fiona is speaking out through an interview with Piers Morgan, which is now available to watch on YouTube.

“On the internet, sleuths tracked me down and hounded me and gave me death threats,” she said about choosing to do the interview. “So it wasn’t really a choice. I was forced into this situation.”

Head inside to find out what she says is true and false…

TRUE : She admitted to calling him “baby reindeer” and said it was after Richard “shaved his head.”

: She admitted to calling him “baby reindeer” and said it was after Richard “shaved his head.” FALSE : She claims she didn’t send over 41,000 emails. “That’s simply not true,” she said. “If somebody was sending somebody 41,000 emails or something, they’d be doing how many a day? Lots.” She says she sent him less than 10 emails.

: She claims she didn’t send over 41,000 emails. “That’s simply not true,” she said. “If somebody was sending somebody 41,000 emails or something, they’d be doing how many a day? Lots.” She says she sent him less than 10 emails. TRUE : She says Richard did say he’d “hang her curtains” once.

: She says Richard did say he’d “hang her curtains” once. FALSE : She claims she didn’t meet Richard by getting a free drink at the bar. She says she was at the bar with a friend and he interrupted their conversation.

: She claims she didn’t meet Richard by getting a free drink at the bar. She says she was at the bar with a friend and he interrupted their conversation. FALSE : Fiona claims she went to just one of Richard’s comedy shows and says she never shouted out during the show.

: Fiona claims she went to just one of Richard’s comedy shows and says she never shouted out during the show. FALSE : She says she never attacked Richard’s girlfriend and claims he didn’t have a girlfriend when she knew him.

: She says she never attacked Richard’s girlfriend and claims he didn’t have a girlfriend when she knew him. FALSE : Fiona says she never sat outside of Richard’s home and didn’t know where he lived.

: Fiona says she never sat outside of Richard’s home and didn’t know where he lived. FALSE : She claims she never reached out to Richard’s parents.

: She claims she never reached out to Richard’s parents. FALSE: Fiona says she was never charged with a crime or sentenced to prison.

Watch the full interview below.

