Top Stories
Justin &amp; Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast: 2 Stars Already Confirmed to Return!

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast: 2 Stars Already Confirmed to Return!

Kendall Jenner Explains Why She's Going Through a Rough Patch Right Now, Why She Feels Okay Passing the Age She Thought She'd Have Kids, &amp; More

Kendall Jenner Explains Why She's Going Through a Rough Patch Right Now, Why She Feels Okay Passing the Age She Thought She'd Have Kids, & More

May 09, 2024 at 9:03 pm
By JJ Staff

Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Reunite on 'Furiosa' Promo Trail After Met Gala

Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Reunite on 'Furiosa' Promo Trail After Met Gala

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth reunite to continue promoting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga after the 2024 Met Gala.

Earlier this week the Marvel star made his debut at the biggest night in fashion while Anya continued attending events for the movie.

On Thursday (May 9), they joined forces again for an appearance at SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. They were joined by director George Miller.

Keep reading to find out more…

For the occasion, Anya looked stylish in a black jumpsuit, which had a keyhole cutout in the top. She wore a black skirt over top and left her hair down. Chris kept it casual in a blue striped blazer, which he wore over an unbuttoned gray shirt.

They wore the same outfits while filming a promo spot for the NBA Championship in Beverly Hills, Calif. During it, Chris was seen holding the massive trophy.

If you missed it, the first reviews are coming in for Furiosa. The movie premieres in theaters on May 24. Check out the trailer.

Scroll through all of the photos of the promo events in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 01
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 02
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 03
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 04
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 05
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 06
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 07
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 08
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 09
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 10
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 11
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 12
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 13
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 14
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 15
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 16
anya taylor joy chris hemsworth furiosa events 17

Credit: Abphotographyla ; Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Anya Taylor Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Furiosa, Movies, NBA