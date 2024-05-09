Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Reunite on 'Furiosa' Promo Trail After Met Gala

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth reunite to continue promoting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga after the 2024 Met Gala.

Earlier this week the Marvel star made his debut at the biggest night in fashion while Anya continued attending events for the movie.

On Thursday (May 9), they joined forces again for an appearance at SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. They were joined by director George Miller.

For the occasion, Anya looked stylish in a black jumpsuit, which had a keyhole cutout in the top. She wore a black skirt over top and left her hair down. Chris kept it casual in a blue striped blazer, which he wore over an unbuttoned gray shirt.

They wore the same outfits while filming a promo spot for the NBA Championship in Beverly Hills, Calif. During it, Chris was seen holding the massive trophy.

If you missed it, the first reviews are coming in for Furiosa. The movie premieres in theaters on May 24. Check out the trailer.

