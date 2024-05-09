Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 9:24 am
By JJ Staff

Bridgerton's Luke Newton & Nicola Coughlan Begin Season 3 Press Tour in Milan!

Bridgerton's Luke Newton & Nicola Coughlan Begin Season 3 Press Tour in Milan!

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are beginning their press for Bridgerton‘s third season!

The pair posed for photos at the Bulgari Hotel on Thursday afternoon (May 9) in Milan, Italy to celebrate the new season of the Netflix series.

They both have starred in the series since season one as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, but season three their biggest yet as their relationship takes center stage.

Season three will be split into two separate parts. Part 1 (consisting of four episodes) will be released on May 16 and the final four episodes will stream on June 13.

Find out which 2 stars exited Bridgerton ahead of season three, plus see which actress was replaced!

Browse through the gallery to see photos from the Bridgerton photo call today…
Photos: Getty
