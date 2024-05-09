Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 1:35 am
By JJ Staff

Brooke Shields Joins Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove, & More at 'Mother of the Bride' Premiere

Brooke Shields is stepping out for the premiere of her new Netflix rom-com!

The 58-year-old actress joined co-stars Benjamin Bratt and Miranda Cosgrove at the premiere of their new movie Mother of the Bride on Wednesday (May 8) held at The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray, Rachael Harris, Wilson Cruz, and Michael McDonald.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she’s getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma’s heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago.

Mother of the Bride hits Netflix on Thursday, May 9 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Benjamin Bratt, Brooke Shields, Chad Michael Murray, Michael McDonald, Miranda Cosgrove, Rachael Harris, sean teale, Wilson Cruz