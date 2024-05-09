Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 9:57 pm
By JJ Staff

Brooke Shields Recalls Attending Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes' Wedding & What She Gifted Them

Brooke Shields opened up about attending Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes‘ 2006 wedding.

If you forgot, the 58-year-old supermodel had been dissed by the 61-year-old actor during an interview before his nuptials. He apologized and extended an invite to the big day.

During a recent interview, Brooke recalled getting invited and why she accepted. She even revealed the special gift that she got for the since-separated couple.

“Of course I was gonna say yes to that,” Brooke told EW. “I was like, ‘Yes. I will — as long as I’m not the something old!’”

She continued, recalling that Katie had a request: “She goes, ‘Oh, will you?’ And I said, ‘What? Bring myself as the something old?’”

“I had to, like, hunt antique places,” she said, “to find the perfect, you know, gift to give her.” Her mission was successful, and she found a Victorian antique.

What was it? “It was a little compact that you put a ring…, ” she said. “So you’re supposed to be able to look at their reflection in it and have it around their finger.”

