CBS Debuts First Photos of Colin Donnell in 'FBI: International' with Action-Packed Look at Upcoming Episode

Colin Donnell will be joining the cast of FBI: International next week and the first photos of his character have been revealed!

The 41-year-old actor is best known for his work on shows like Arrow, The Affair, and Chicago Med.

On FBI: International, Colin will be playing the FBI’s NSA liaison, Brian Lange.

Here’s the synopsis for “Gift,” the 12th episode of season three: When the owner of a prominent cyber security company is murdered in Copenhagen, mass amounts of data are leaked, sending the NSA to the Fly Team for assistance, including the Bureau’s liaison to the NSA.

Colin will appear in episodes 12 and 13 of the season, seemingly setting up a starring role for the next season following the departure of the show’s lead actor. Teri Polo will also appear in the two episodes!

“Gift” will air on Tuesday, May 14.

Browse through the gallery for all the photos from the upcoming episode…