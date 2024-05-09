Chad Michael Murray Reveals if He's Been Cast in 'Freaky Friday 2,' Talks 'Cinderella Story' Sequel

Chad Michael Murray opened up about two of his biggest roles from the early aughts – Freaky Friday and A Cinderella Story.

The 42-year-old played the dreamy love interest in both movies, romancing Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff, respectively.

During a recent interview, Chad revealed if he had been contacted about coming back for the recently announced Freaky Friday sequel, which will star Lindsay and her onscreen mom Jamie Lee Curtis.

He also pitched an idea for a sequel to A Cinderella Story and called out Hilary to see if she was interested.

Speaking to ET, Chad revealed that he had not yet been asked about the Freaky Friday sequel. However, he is very much down if the opportunity arises.

“How great would that be? To bring Jake [his character] back? It’s one of those things where [it was] such a big part of my life,” he told the outlet.

In fact, the movie played such a big role on his life that it inspired him to film his new Netflix movie Mother of the Bride because it was another chance to work with Freaky Friday director Mark Waters.

On the topic of A Cinderella Story, Chad revealed that his oldest daughter had recently watched the movie and recommended that they “make another one of those.” He agrees.

“Here you go, Hil. From me to you, let’s do it,” he said, adding an idea for how it could go: “I think, as we know, things don’t always work out so I think they went their separate ways and we bring them back now, post splits from their significant others, into a new Cinderella story.”

