Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 1:10 am
By JJ Staff

Dakota Johnson & Pedro Pascal Film Steamy Kissing Scene for 'Materialists' in NYC

Dakota Johnson & Pedro Pascal Film Steamy Kissing Scene for 'Materialists' in NYC

Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal are locking lips on set of their new movie!

The two co-stars filmed a steamy kissing scene for Materialists on Wednesday afternoon (May 8) in New York City.

For their time on set, Dakota, 34, sported a black leather jacket over a white tank shirt paired with jeans while Pedro, 49, wore tan blazer, dark orange dress dress, and black pants.

In between scenes, the two were seen chatting while walking around set.

Materialists is being directed by the Oscar-nominated Celine Song, who helmed Past Lives, and also stars Chris Evans.

Deadline reports that plot details have been kept secret for now, but they think it follows “a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind.” The site adds they’ve heard “good things about the script.”

As of right now, Materialists doesn’t have a release date yet.

You can check out the latest photos of Chris on set here!

Click through the gallery for 65+ pictures of Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 01
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 02
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 03
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 04
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 05
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 06
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 07
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 08
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 09
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 10
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 11
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 12
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 13
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 14
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 15
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 16
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 17
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 18
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 19
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 20
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 21
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 22
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 23
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 24
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 25
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 26
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 27
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 28
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 29
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 30
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 31
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 32
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 33
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 34
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 35
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 36
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 37
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 38
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 39
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 40
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 41
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 42
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 43
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 44
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 45
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 46
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 47
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 48
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 49
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 50
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 51
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 52
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 53
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 54
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 55
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 56
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 57
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 58
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 59
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 60
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 61
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 62
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 63
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 64
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 65
dakota johnson pedro pascal kiss on set of materialists in nyc 66

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Materialists, Pedro Pascal