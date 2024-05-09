Dakota Johnson & Pedro Pascal Film Steamy Kissing Scene for 'Materialists' in NYC

Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal are locking lips on set of their new movie!

The two co-stars filmed a steamy kissing scene for Materialists on Wednesday afternoon (May 8) in New York City.

For their time on set, Dakota, 34, sported a black leather jacket over a white tank shirt paired with jeans while Pedro, 49, wore tan blazer, dark orange dress dress, and black pants.

In between scenes, the two were seen chatting while walking around set.

Materialists is being directed by the Oscar-nominated Celine Song, who helmed Past Lives, and also stars Chris Evans.

Deadline reports that plot details have been kept secret for now, but they think it follows “a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind.” The site adds they’ve heard “good things about the script.”

As of right now, Materialists doesn’t have a release date yet.

Click through the gallery for 65+ pictures of Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal on set…