Dr. Kim Nix, TikTok'er Who Documented Sarcoma Cancer Battle, Passes Away at 31

Dr. Kim Nix, a beloved doctor who shared her cancer diagnosis and treatments on TikTok, has passed away at the age of 31.

She passed on Wednesday (May 8), and recorded a final video to let all of her TikTok followers that she had passed.

“If you’re seeing this message, I’ve passed away peacefully,” she said in her final video. “I had a beautiful life, and I’m so proud of it. Those who know me, know I love my pets, my husband, and makeup, in the reverse order! My husband first, and of course, all my family and friends.”

She was actually a doctor in her third year of her internal medicine residency. Three years ago, she was diagnosed with metastatic sarcoma, and though they successfully treated it at first, it eventually spread. In the final months of her life, she updated her following about her palliative care.

We’ve embedded her final video below.

Our thoughts are with Dr. Kim Nix‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.