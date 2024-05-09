Emma Corrin Discusses Identity & Gendered Awards Shows

Emma Corrin opened up about awards show categories and their identity in a new interview.

The 28-year-old actor identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, they discussed a role that paralleled their decision to update the world on their pronouns.

They also addressed how some awards shows are evolving to be more inclusive to nonbinary talent.

Keep reading to find out more…

In 2022, Emma appeared in the West End play Orlando. They played a character whose identity evolves over the course of the story.

They described the role as being “almost like an exercise that a therapist would give you.”

“I think that, undoubtedly, as my identity journey was progressing, the art I was doing was providing a lot of questions that I wanted answers for in terms of how I saw myself and also providing a lot of those answers,” they said.

On the topic of awards shows, Emma noted that there is “more work to do” to be inclusive. However, there are shows like the Independent Spirit Awards that did away with gendered categories.

“It felt really affirming to be at the Independent Spirit Awards and to be nominated in a performer category,” they recalled, adding that the decision made them “feel seen.”

Emma is set to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer. In an interview last year, they addressed getting ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.