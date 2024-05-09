Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 1:46 pm
By JJ Staff

Emma Stone Praises Joe Alwyn as 'One of the Sweetest People You'll Ever Meet'

Emma Stone Praises Joe Alwyn as 'One of the Sweetest People You'll Ever Meet'

Emma Stone is speaking out about her Kinds of Kindness co-star Joe Alwyn.

This is the second Yorgos Lanthimos film they’ve collaborated on. Previously, Joe and Emma also worked on 2018′s The Favourite.

Emma said of Joe (via People), “I love Joe. We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

Kinds of Kindness also stars Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer. If you don’t know, Emma is also pals with Joe‘s ex Taylor Swift.

Kinds of Kindness is set to be released on June 21, 2024. You can watch the trailer for the film here.
