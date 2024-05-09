Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release!

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is back, and she’s making changes!

The 34-year-old superstar kicked off her first performance of the record-breaking tour since the release of her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and as expected from rehearsal footage, there are some changes incorporated into the new show already.

The first post-TTPD show is happening now (Thursday, May 9) at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Taylor‘s tweaked the 3 hour-plus long performance with some TTPD additions, and we’re keeping you updated with everything fans have noticed so far!

