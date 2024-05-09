'Fantastic Four' Adds Ralph Ineson as Key Villain

The cast of Marvel‘s new Fantastic Four movie is continuing to grow with the addition of Ralph Ineson.

On Thursday (May 9), it was announced that the 54-year-old Game of Thrones alum would be making his MCU debut as a key villain facing off against the quartet of heroes made up of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ralph will be playing Galactus in the forthcoming movie.

If you are unaware, Galactus is an iconic villain in the Marvel world. He travels the galaxies and attacks planets for their energy.

The news comes just a few hours after it was revealed that John Malkovich had joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Last week, we learned that Paul Walter Hauser was also suiting up for the movie.

Meanwhile, Julia Garner has been cast as Shalla-Bal, a female version of the Silver Surfer.

Fantastic Four is expected to premiere on July 25, 2025. See what one of it’s stars had to say about superhero fatigue.