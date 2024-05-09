Get to Know Each Member of K-Pop's CIX With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

CIX is taking over North America, and we want Just Jared readers to get to know them even better!

The five member K-pop boy band – made of BX, SEUNGHUN, BAEJINYOUNG (formerly of WANNAONE), YONGHEE and HYUNSUK – formally made their debut in 2019 with Hello Chapter 1: Hello, Stranger, and have rocketed to stardom ever since, all the way up to their single album 0 or 1, which they dropped back in January.

Fun fact: their name stands for “Complete in X,” where each of the members’ uncertainties come together to become complete as one.

Even more exciting, CIX are about to kick off their CIX 3RD CONCERT <0 OR 1> IN NORTH AMERICA tour, starting on Friday (May 10) in Chicago, hitting cities like New York, Montreal, San Juan, Atlanta, Dallas, Mexico City and Los Angeles through the month of May. Click here for all ticket info!

We asked each member of CIX to tell us 10 Fun Facts about themselves ahead of their tour.

Click through to find out what they all had to say…