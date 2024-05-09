Glen Powell in Talks to Star in Forthcoming J.J. Abrams Movie After Co-Producing Documentary

Glen Powell might have lined up about big acting role.

The 35-year-old Anyone But You actor is reportedly in talks to star in director J.J. Abrams mysterious new movie.

The news comes after their production companies teamed up to produce a documentary called The Blue Angels, which is about the United States Navy. It also comes right after we learned that Glen was attached to another star-studded project!

On Wednesday (May 8), Variety reported that J.J. is “eying” Glen for the lead role in his next movie. At the moment, it is not clear what the director, responsible for the last Star Wars trilogy, has in the works.

The news comes the same day that it was reported that Glen was joining forces with Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern for a new legal drama called Monsanto.

We also got another look at the star in his new movie Twister.

Earlier this year, J.J. was spotted meeting with another very hot young Hollywood star, sparking questions of a collaboration.