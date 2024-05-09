Hailey & Justin Bieber Have 'Perfect' Name for Baby, Insider Teases Pregnancy Details, Including Type of Dad Singer Will Be

An insider is spiling some tea about Hailey and Justin Bieber‘s baby news, including behind-the-scenes details about the little one’s name.

If you missed it, on Thursday (May 6) the A-list couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The news comes six years after they said “I do” in 2018.

A new report revealed when the singer, 30, and model, 27, told family, how they are getting ready for the arrival and what sort of dad Justin will be.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to People, a source said that finding out about the baby was “just the best day for them.”

“They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby,” the source teased.

Hailey and Justin are “very emotional” and “feel so blessed” to be welcoming a little one. The couple is also being “very protective”

“They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed,” the source said, adding that, “Everyone is so excited for them.”

