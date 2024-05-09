Insider Speaks Out About Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy, How She & Justin Bieber Feel, & More!

If you didn’t see the news, Hailey Bieber is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

“Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can’t wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world,” a source told ET.

The source continued, “Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship. Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing.”

