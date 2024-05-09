Is There a 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed

The new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is roaring into theaters this weekend and it’s the must-see movie that is kicking off the summer season!

With some rave reviews behind it, the movie is on track to bring new life into the beloved franchise.

The new movie is set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

If you DO decide to stay until the very end of the credits, there’s something very small waiting for you. An ape’s grunt sound is heard after the credits are finished rolling. Probably not something you need to stick around for, but everyone can decide for themselves!

