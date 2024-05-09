Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 3:48 pm
By JJ Staff

John Malkovich Joins the Cast of Marvel's New 'Fantastic Four' Movie

John Malkovich is entering the world of superheroes!

It was just announced that the 70-year-old actor has joined the cast of the upcoming The Fantastic Four movie, according to Deadline.

John is the latest addition the cast of the MCU film, marking his first foray into the superhero realm.

Details on the actor’s role are currently being kept under wraps, much like the plot of film.

Just a week earlier, it was announced that Paul Walter Hauser has also joined the cast of the film, which also marks Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as the Fantastic Four, and Julia Garner as Silver Sulfer.

The Fantastic Four is set to be directed by WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman, with Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer penning the script, and contributions from Peter Cameron.

Currently, the superhero film is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Photos: Getty
