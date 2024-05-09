Kate Bosworth Explains How Husband Justin Long Recently Left His Family 'Stunned' With His New Love

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are opening up about life at home!

The married couple stepped out and were all smiles at the Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday (May 8) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Kate and Justin served as co-chairs of the Honorary Gala Committee.

At the event, the couple chatted with E! News and opened up about raising a cat together.

“I wasn’t anti-cat but I wasn’t pro cat,” Justin said. “Now, I, like, FaceTime with our cat. I just love our cat so much.”

Kate added, “His family is stunned. It’s getting weird now.”

If you were unaware, we learned that Kate and Justin had tied the knot in an “impromptu” wedding in June 2023. They announced their engagement earlier that year.