Katherine Schwarzenegger Shades Met Gala 2024

Katherine Schwarzenegger is dissing the looks she saw at the 2024 Met Gala.

In honor of the annual fashion event taking place earlier this week, the 34-year-old author’s mother Maria Shriver shared some throwback photos on Instagram of herself attending the event back in 2001 with her parents and cousin Caroline Kennedy.

After Maria, 68, shared her initial post, Katherine re-posted it on her Instagram Story, while throwing a dig at the outfits guests wore to the 2024 event.

Keep reading to find out more…“When the Met Gala was chic and classy,” Katherine wrote along with a photo from Maria‘s post.

In her initial post, Maria wrote, “It’s the first Monday in May and the Met Gala is underway! Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night. Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight?”

For the event in 2001, Maria wore a lavender boat neck gown with a matching sheer shawl.

