Kim Kardashian Reveals What It Was Like Breathing In Her Corseted Met Gala 2024 Look

Kim Kardashian addressed a key question about her 2024 Met Gala look – could she breathe while wearing it?

The 43-year-old reality star and mogul walked the red carpet for fashion’s biggest night wearing a Maison Margiela look complete with an impossibly cinched waist.

Her corseted outfit sparked a great deal of conversation, particularly about if she could get a good breath. She answered that question in an interview and also hinted at what she loved about dramatic style decision.

In a feature for Vogue, Kim was asked what it was like breathing in the corset as she was being laced into it. “It’s an artform,” she replied confidently, “But I got it.”

Later in the interview, she explained that her corset was an essential piece of the outfit, which was inspired by her spending a fantasy evening in a garden with her boyfriend. The next morning, she got up and ran out grabbing his sweater to keep warm as she returned to reality.

“This corset just stayed on the whole time,” she said of the imaginary situation. “Cuz it makes my boobs look so good and my waist. So everything else came off.”

She continued, adding, “I feel so snatched. I won’t even be able to communicate to you how snatched I feel.”

