Kris Jenner Reveals If She Will Ever Retire & When That Might Happen

Kris Jenner is opening up about the future of her career.

The 68-year-old reality star has been managing her daughters careers for many years now, becoming perhaps the most well known “Momager.”

In a new interview, Kris revealed if she has any plans to retire and when that would be.

Keep reading to find out more…

“No,” she said on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden on if she will ever retire.

“Because my mom retired when she was 82 and she talks about her job every single day when we’re together and she will say to me, ‘Oh, my job kept me young and with purpose and with joy,’” Kris continued. “It gives you all sorts of different qualities in your life. It’s finding solutions for things. It’s your organizational skills. It’s your people skills. It’s the love of life. It’s, you know, having somewhere to go, getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love.”

If you missed it, the season five trailer for The Kardashians just premiered this week, and in it, Kris revealed she had a cyst and tumor found during a doctor visit. Check it out here!

Earlier this week, Kris joined three of her daughters and boyfriend Corey Gamble at the 2024 Met Gala. See our ranking of all their looks…