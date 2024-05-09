Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 2:50 pm
By JJ Staff

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Renewed for Season 5, Moving to Peacock

Great news: Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a fifth season, but that season will not air on NBC.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, has picked up the series for season 5 of Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead and Ilene Chaiken-created drama.

Keep reading to find out more…

Christopher Meloni will return as Detective Elliot Stabler, the role he originated on Law & Order: SVU.

Law & Order: Organized Crime follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on New York City’s most vicious and violent criminal syndicates. 

Find out the renewal/cancellation status of the other two Law & Order TV shows on NBC.

And be sure to keep up with Peacock’s renewal and cancellation slate as well, including their recently canceled fan fave.
