'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Renewed for Season 5, Moving to Peacock

Great news: Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a fifth season, but that season will not air on NBC.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, has picked up the series for season 5 of Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead and Ilene Chaiken-created drama.

Christopher Meloni will return as Detective Elliot Stabler, the role he originated on Law & Order: SVU.

Law & Order: Organized Crime follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on New York City’s most vicious and violent criminal syndicates.

