Lily Collins & Eugenio Franceschini Continue Filming Scenes for 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 in Rome

Lily Collins is still hard at work in Italy!

The 35-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress and her new Italian co-star Eugenio Franceschini filmed scenes for season four of the fan-favorite Netflix series Emily in Paris on Wednesday (May 8) in Rome, Italy.

For their time on set, Lily a black and white dress with a blue scarf and black flats while Eugenio, 32, sported a tan blazer and dark orange trousers.

Eugenio was first spotted on set with Lily last week and many fans believe that his character will be Emily’s new interest in the upcoming season!

Netflix recently announced the two premiere dates for season four of Emily in Paris, which will be split into two parts, and shared new details about what season four will be about!

