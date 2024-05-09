Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 12:03 am
By JJ Staff

Lily Collins & Eugenio Franceschini Continue Filming Scenes for 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 in Rome

Lily Collins & Eugenio Franceschini Continue Filming Scenes for 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 in Rome

Lily Collins is still hard at work in Italy!

The 35-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress and her new Italian co-star Eugenio Franceschini filmed scenes for season four of the fan-favorite Netflix series Emily in Paris on Wednesday (May 8) in Rome, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Collins

For their time on set, Lily a black and white dress with a blue scarf and black flats while Eugenio, 32, sported a tan blazer and dark orange trousers.

Eugenio was first spotted on set with Lily last week and many fans believe that his character will be Emily’s new interest in the upcoming season!

Netflix recently announced the two premiere dates for season four of Emily in Paris, which will be split into two parts, and shared new details about what season four will be about!

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini filming in Italy…
Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 01
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 02
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 03
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 04
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 05
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 06
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 07
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 08
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 09
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 10
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 11
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 12
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 13
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 14
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 15
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 16
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 17
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 18
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 19
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 20
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 21
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 22
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 23
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 24
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 25
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 26
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 27
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 28
lily collins eugenio franceschini continue filming emily in paris season 4 in italy 29

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Emily in Paris, Eugenio Franceschini, Lily Collins