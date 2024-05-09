Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 12:37 pm
By JJ Staff

Madelaine Petsch & Froy Gutierrez Premiere 'The Strangers - Chapter 1,' Her 'Riverdale' Co-Stars Show Support

Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez step out for the premiere of their new movie The Strangers – Chapter 1 held at Regal LA Live on Wednesday (May 8) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress and the 26-year-old actor were also joined by their co-stars Ema Horvath, Brooke Johnson, Rachel Shenton, George Young, Pablo Sandstrom and Sara Freedland, as well as director Renny Harlin.

Showing their support for the movie and the stars were Madelaine‘s former Riverdale co-stars and friends Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Erinn Westbrook, as well as Dylan Sprouse and Froy‘s boyfriend Zane Phillips.

The Strangers – Chapter 1 is the first in a trilogy. Here’s a synopsis: After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Petsch and Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive.

If you missed it, check out the trailer here!

The Strangers – Chapter 1 will hit theaters on May 17th!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the premiere of The Strangers…
