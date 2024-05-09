Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh Cast as Leading Star in NBC Drama Series 'The Hunting Party'!

Melissa Roxburgh is taking on a new role!

The 31-year-old Manifest star will lead the upcoming NBC drama series The Hunting Party, via Variety.

The series was originally announced at NBC earlier in February.

Here’s a synopsis: “A small team of investigators are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.”

Melissa will star as Rebecca “Bex” Henderson.

Here’s a character description: “Shrewd, steadfast and obsessively curious, Bex is an ex-FBI agent recruited to an elite government task force due to her reputation as a savvy profiler who’s caught some of the world’s most dangerous serial killers.”

She is best known for her starring role in Manifest, which aired three seasons on NBC before moving to Netflix for a fourth and final season.

