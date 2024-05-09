Netflix Exec Reveals Why They Edited Kim Kardashian Boos Out of Tom Brady Roast & If She Asked Them to Make That Change

Netflix’s Vice President of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats, Robbie Praw, is speaking out about the roast of Tom Brady that took place a few days ago on the streaming service.

If you missed it, the event was live, but an edited version now appears on the streamer for those who could not tune in at the time.

One moment that THR asked about in a new interview was Kim Kardashian getting boo’ed on stage.

The site asked, “Walk me through the decision to edit out Kim Kardashian being booed.”

Praw responded, “Post edits are standard practice for comedy specials and happen in live broadcasts, whether that’s subtitles, adding things or removing things that we can’t do when it’s streaming live. It’s part of, quite frankly, the fun of watching it live to not miss those things. But I will just say this, in addition to that, that no talent were consulted as part of that.”

They then asked if Kim asked for the boos to be edited out, to which he responded, “No.”

He was also asked how Tom felt afterwards and if there was a specific reaction post-roast.

Praw responded, “Positive! It was very clear that it was a very special night, both in the football world and in the comedy world, and the mood after the show was pretty jubilant.”

The 46-year-old retired NFL quarterback was brutally roasted over his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, her new relationship, his appearance, and more.

