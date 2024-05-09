New 'Eras Tour' Set List for Europe 2024 Shows; Taylor Swift Adds 'TTPD' Songs!
Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour and introduced a bunch of changes, including a brand new setlist!
The 34-year-old singer launched the new shows on Thursday night (May 9) at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.
This marked the first show on the Eras Tour since the release of The Tortured Poets Department album, and yep, she added a full era to the tour.
We’ve already tracked all of the major changes to the show, including new songs, deleted songs, outfit changes, and more.
Now, let’s take a look at the new set list, which we expect to remain relatively the same for the rest of the year.
Head inside now to check out the set list…
Taylor will be returning to the U.S. later this year for another North American leg to the tour. Tickets are sold out of course, but you can still buy resale tickets on Stubhub.
FYI: Taylor wore two custom-made Atelier Versace looks during the Lover era, as pictured here.
New “Eras Tour” Set List
LOVER ERA
1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
2. Cruel Summer
3. The Man
4. You Need to Calm Down
5. Lover
FEARLESS ERA
6. Fearless
7. You Belong With Me
8. Love Story
RED ERA
9. 22
10. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
11. I Knew You Were Trouble
12. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
SPEAK NEW ERA
13. Enchanted
REPUTATION ERA
14. Ready For It
15. Delicate
16. Don’t Blame Me
17. Look What You Made Me Do
FOLKLORE / EVERMORE ERA
18. Cardigan
19. Betty
20. Champagne Problems
21. August
22. Illicit Affairs
23. My Tears Ricochet
24. Marjorie
25. Willow
1989 ERA
26. Style
27. Blank Space
28. Shake It Off
29. Wildest Dreams
30. Bad Blood
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT ERA
31. But Daddy I Love Him
32. So High School
33. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
34. Down Bad
35. Fortnight
36. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
37. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
SURPRISE SONGS
38. PARIS NIGHT ONE: Paris
39. PARIS NIGHT ONE: loml
MIDNIGHTS ERA
40. Lavender Haze
41. Anti-Hero
42. Midnight Rain
43. Vigilante Shit
44. Bejeweled
45. Mastermind
46. Karma
Make sure to view ALL of the changes to the show!
Disclaimer: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.