New 'Eras Tour' Set List for Europe 2024 Shows; Taylor Swift Adds 'TTPD' Songs!

Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour and introduced a bunch of changes, including a brand new setlist!

The 34-year-old singer launched the new shows on Thursday night (May 9) at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

This marked the first show on the Eras Tour since the release of The Tortured Poets Department album, and yep, she added a full era to the tour.

We’ve already tracked all of the major changes to the show, including new songs, deleted songs, outfit changes, and more.

Now, let’s take a look at the new set list, which we expect to remain relatively the same for the rest of the year.

Head inside now to check out the set list…

Taylor will be returning to the U.S. later this year for another North American leg to the tour. Tickets are sold out of course, but you can still buy resale tickets on Stubhub.

FYI: Taylor wore two custom-made Atelier Versace looks during the Lover era, as pictured here.

New “Eras Tour” Set List

LOVER ERA

1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

2. Cruel Summer

3. The Man

4. You Need to Calm Down

5. Lover

FEARLESS ERA

6. Fearless

7. You Belong With Me

8. Love Story

RED ERA

9. 22

10. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

11. I Knew You Were Trouble

12. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

SPEAK NEW ERA

13. Enchanted

REPUTATION ERA

14. Ready For It

15. Delicate

16. Don’t Blame Me

17. Look What You Made Me Do

FOLKLORE / EVERMORE ERA

18. Cardigan

19. Betty

20. Champagne Problems

21. August

22. Illicit Affairs

23. My Tears Ricochet

24. Marjorie

25. Willow

1989 ERA

26. Style

27. Blank Space

28. Shake It Off

29. Wildest Dreams

30. Bad Blood

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT ERA

31. But Daddy I Love Him

32. So High School

33. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

34. Down Bad

35. Fortnight

36. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

37. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

SURPRISE SONGS

38. PARIS NIGHT ONE: Paris

39. PARIS NIGHT ONE: loml

MIDNIGHTS ERA

40. Lavender Haze

41. Anti-Hero

42. Midnight Rain

43. Vigilante Shit

44. Bejeweled

45. Mastermind

46. Karma

Make sure to view ALL of the changes to the show!

