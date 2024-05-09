New 'Lord of the Rings' Movie in the Works: Title, Details, Release Window & Director Revealed!

A new Lord of the Rings movie is coming in 2026, and we have details including a title!

Warner Bros. confirmed they are “now in the early stages of script development” and “anticipate releasing in 2026.” The new movie will “explore storylines yet to be told.”

Andy Serkis, who portrayed Gollum in the original early 2000s film trilogy, will be directing the new film, which is titled Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens “will be involved every step of the way.”

The trio shared in a statement, via THR, “It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum! As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!”

Andy Serkis said, “Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa. With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our film making family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious…”

