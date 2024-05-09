Orlando Bloom Reveals Huge Blockbuster That He Did Not Want to Film, Explains Why He Dislikes It

Orlando Bloom opened up about one of his biggest roles, which he did not want to film.

The 47-year-old star has been involved in several iconic projects over the course of his career, including the Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings franchises.

While he has fond memories of those blockbusters, he actively erased Troy out of his mind. In a recent interview, he explained why.

If you forgot, Orlando starred in the 2004 hit alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Diane Kruger and Rose Byrne. He played Paris, who sparked the Trojan War.

As it turns out, he did not enjoy his character’s story arc.

While speaking with Variety, Orlando was asked if he knew where some of his most iconic lines came from. He did not get the one from Troy correct.

“Oh my god, Troy. Wow. I think I just blanked that movie out of my brain by the way,” he admitted. “So many people love that movie, but for me playing that character was just like [slits throat]. Am I allowed to say all of these things? I didn’t want to do the movie. I didn’t want to play this character.”

He continued, explaining, “The movie was great. It was Brad [Pitt]. It was Eric [Bana] and Peter O’Toole.”

He was left wondering, “How am I going to play this character? It was completely against everything I felt in my being. At one point it says Paris crawls along the floor having been beaten by somebody and holds his brother’s leg. I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this.’ One of my agents at the time said, ‘But that’s the moment that will make it!’ And I completely fell for that line of a agent. I think that’s why I blanked that from my mind.”

