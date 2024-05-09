Tennis Players Paula Badosa & Stefanos Tsitsipas Split After a Year of Dating

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have split.

The 26-year-old and 25-year-old tennis players are going their separate ways after dating for a year, Paula confirmed to Tennis.com.

“When we were great, the relationship was great. Other times, we have our own careers, our own things, and sometimes it’s better to separate ways,” she said.

“This reminds me a lot of the story of Maria [Sharapova] and Grigor [Dimitrov], where you meet the right person but maybe in the wrong moment. It’s a little bit like this,” she added.

She also talked about the end of the relationship on her Instagram Story on May 5.

“It’s not easy when we started a relationship being so public. It’s like you have to finish it the same way. We have a great relationship between us. He’s a great guy and I wish him the best. I know that it’s the same on his side,” she wrote.

“I have so much support from everyone: my family, my team, my friends. I even feel support from his team and his family. They’ve all been very supportive of both of us. In the end, it was nothing bad that happened. It’s just life. I know we’ll keep seeing each other on tour, and you never know what will happen in the future,” she added.

The former couple’s romance was first revealed on day three of Wimbledon in 2023. Find out which other couples have split this year.