'Power Book II: Ghost' 4th & Final Season Trailer Debuts, Star Teases 'Can't Miss' Season

The trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost was just released!

Starz dropped the “suspenseful, high intensity” trailer for the new season, which will be split into parts, with the first premiering this summer.

Here’s a synopsis: With targets on his back from all angles, Tariq must decide whether to embrace the St. Patrick name for better or for worse. Everyone is on the hunt for revenge and each character’s respective motivations fuel their power of choice to dive deeper into the game or fight their way out. As power dynamics and family tensions reach their peak, the high-adrenaline twists and turns of this season will have viewers guessing who, if anyone, makes it out alive.

Star Michael Rainey Jr shared a statement, teasing the new episodes and the end of the show.

“While this chapter of Power Book II: Ghost is ending, you absolutely cannot miss this final season,” he said. “I’ve loved working with this cast and crew and we can’t wait for you to see this epic grand finale to a series that’s been so close to our hearts over the past four years. The Power Universe is blessed with the most amazing fans and I personally can’t wait for their reactions as all of the action unfolds!”

Power Book II: Ghost season four, part one premieres Friday, June 7th at midnight ET on the Starz app and at 8pm ET/PT on the Starz network that day in the US and at 9pm ET in Canada.

Part two will premiere Friday, September 6th at midnight ET on the Starz app and at 8pm ET/PT in the US and 9pm ET in Canada on Starz network.

