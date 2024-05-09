'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 4 Cast Changes - 2 Stars' Fate Unknown, 4 Stars Confirmed to Return & 3 Stars Likely to Return

The fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is on the way!

Production on the Starz spinoff series started in late 2023 in New York, and as far as we know, is still going on.

The series is set in the early 1990′s and tells the origin story of fan favorite character, Kanan Stark, and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire.

This is the third series in the Power franchise, and there is a fourth spinoff in the works, which will be the fifth in whole franchise.

If you missed it, the show has already been renewed for a fifth season!

With season four on the way, we’re taking a look at all of the stars who are confirmed to return and who may not be back for the next season.

Keep reading inside to find out who will be back for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season four…