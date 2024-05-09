'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Walks Back Connection to OG Series In Season 1 Finale (Spoilers)

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School has premiered it’s first two episodes of the season!

The Max series returned with a new title, new cast members and even a new story change that differs from the first season.

In the season one, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, finale, it was revealed that Bailee Madison‘s character Imogen’s baby was being adopted by the original PLL series’ Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding), though they don’t make a physical appearance.

This of course drew some backlash from viewers and fans as Aria and Ezra’s relationship was very problematic, mainly due to the fact that they started dating when she was a teenager and he was her teacher.

However, when the new Summer School episodes premiered, that little connection was changed.

Keep reading to find out the spoilers…

In season two, the OG Easter egg was changed and Imogen actually decided not to have Aria and Ezra adopt her baby, and she chose a gay couple in town to adopt instead.

Her reasoning for Aria and Ezra not adopting? “Because I got a weird vibe from that Ezra dude,” Imogen said.

Bailee Madison opened up about the change in an interview.

“[Fans] were [critical], for sure,” she told Teen Vogue. “You know, here’s the thing: I think you can always go into something with a really pure intention, and I think we would also be kidding ourselves if we didn’t acknowledge that they did end up together and they’re happy. I did like them together at the end of the [show]. But you take the response, and we’re just excited to then be like, ‘We can hear you. We are listening, and here’s the little nod that we’ve got you. Loud and clear, message received, and here’s a little joke to kind of button it off.’ I’m honestly pretty happy about it because it’s given me a really fun storyline to get to play with now that the baby has gone to these adoptive parents.”

There is still another connection to the OG series in the new season, as Annabeth Gish reprised her PLL role of therapist Dr. Anne Sullivan!

Speaking of Bailee Madison and Lucy Hale… Bailee recently revealed that Lucy is a big reason why she even auditioned for the show in the first place!

“We were at a workout class and we were doing abs, and she looked at me and she she was like, ‘Oh my god, I just got a thought.’ I was like, ‘What?’ And she was like, ‘My friend Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner] is doing PLL, you should go in for it, like you should see,’” Bailee shared on an upcoming episode of I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario.

“I think my response was, ‘There’s no way that I could ever do what you guys did,’” she added. “And then I went in and, you know, she was just there to hold my hand through it, and be like, ‘It’ll be okay, and if it’s meant to be it will be.’ Yeah, it’s really special. I think they, I hope they all know how much I appreciate them and their kindness towards me.”