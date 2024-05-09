Top Stories
Justin &amp; Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast: 2 Stars Already Confirmed to Return!

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast: 2 Stars Already Confirmed to Return!

Kendall Jenner Explains Why She's Going Through a Rough Patch Right Now, Why She Feels Okay Passing the Age She Thought She'd Have Kids, &amp; More

Kendall Jenner Explains Why She's Going Through a Rough Patch Right Now, Why She Feels Okay Passing the Age She Thought She'd Have Kids, & More

May 09, 2024 at 11:39 pm
By JJ Staff

Rihanna Spotted on Date Night with A$AP Rocky After Skipping Met Gala

Rihanna Spotted on Date Night with A$AP Rocky After Skipping Met Gala

Rihanna is on the mend and she’s stepping back out in the Big Apple!

The 36-year-old singer was spotted on a date night with her partner A$AP Rocky on Thursday night (May 9) in New York City.

Rihanna and Rocky were seen looking close while leaving the Four Seasons Hotel and heading out on the town.

Earlier in the week, Rihanna skipped the 2024 Met Gala despite it being confirmed that she was going to attend the annual fashion event. A report said she had the flu, which she confirmed to a fan.

Keep reading to find out more…

Essence reports that fan Shekyra Jones chatted with Rihanna through Instagram DMs.

Rihanna told her her, “Bi—! It’s a stomach flu, you already know the disaster this is, luckily won’t be for too long. Maybe something I ate or someone I was in contact with in Miami. Thanks for checking on me.”

Check out the pink hair that Rihanna was sporting just days ago.

Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 01
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 02
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 03
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 04
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 05
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 06
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 07
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 08
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 09
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 10
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 11
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 12
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 13
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 14
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 15
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 16
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 17
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 18
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 19
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 20
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 21
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 22
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 23
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 24
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 25
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 26
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 27
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 28
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 29
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 30
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 31
rihanna spotted date night asap rocky after skipping met 32

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Rihanna