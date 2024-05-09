Rihanna Spotted on Date Night with A$AP Rocky After Skipping Met Gala

Rihanna is on the mend and she’s stepping back out in the Big Apple!

The 36-year-old singer was spotted on a date night with her partner A$AP Rocky on Thursday night (May 9) in New York City.

Rihanna and Rocky were seen looking close while leaving the Four Seasons Hotel and heading out on the town.

Earlier in the week, Rihanna skipped the 2024 Met Gala despite it being confirmed that she was going to attend the annual fashion event. A report said she had the flu, which she confirmed to a fan.

Essence reports that fan Shekyra Jones chatted with Rihanna through Instagram DMs.

Rihanna told her her, “Bi—! It’s a stomach flu, you already know the disaster this is, luckily won’t be for too long. Maybe something I ate or someone I was in contact with in Miami. Thanks for checking on me.”

Check out the pink hair that Rihanna was sporting just days ago.