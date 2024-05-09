Sebastian Stan & Lily James to Reunite For New Horror Movie, Details Revealed

Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 5:01 pm
By JJ Staff

Sebastian Stan and Lily James are teaming up once again!

The 41-year-old actor and the 35-year-old actress most recently starred in the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, and are set to star in a new psychological horror thriller movie, THR reports.

Speak No Evil helmer Christian Tafdrup is attached to direct.

Get more details inside…

Titled Let the Evil Go West, the movie focuses on “a railroad worker who discovers a fortune under deeply disturbing circumstances. As horrifying visions and manifestations drive him toward madness, his wife becomes convinced that an evil presence has attached itself to their family.”

While working on Pam & Tommy, Lily revealed they never really saw each other out of character, so hopefully this time they will be able to!

If you missed it, Sebastian was one of several Marvel actors at the Met Gala this week. Lily was also in attendance at the annual event.
