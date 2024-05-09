'Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' Lyrics: Who Is Taylor Swift's Song About? An Ex Even Responded!

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” is one of the most-talked about songs from The Tortured Poets Department and Taylor Swift has added the track to the Eras Tour setlist.

While the song starts off slow and quiet, it picks up midway through with one of Taylor‘s best bridges ever.

Taylor sings in the bridge, “Were you sent by someone who wanted me dead? / Did you sleep with a gun underneath our bed? / Were you writin’ a book? Were you a sleeper cell spy? / In fifty years, will all this be declassified?”

So, who is this song about?

All signs point to Taylor‘s ex Matty Healy, who she had a brief relationship with in May 2023.

Fans have considered the song to be a “diss track” about him and a paparazzo even asked Matty to comment on the track.

“I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good,” he said in response.

