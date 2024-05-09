May 09, 2024 at 10:31 am
'Special Ops: Lioness' Renewed for Season 2, 5 Stars Confirmed to Return & Several Likely to Appear
Special Ops: Lioness, which has been rebranded as Lioness, has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+!
The streaming service also confirmed the full cast for season two, and one star has been upped to a series regular!
Keep reading to find out who will be back for season 2 of Lioness on Paramount+…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount+ Posted to: Lioness, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Paramount Plus, Special Ops: Lioness, Television, Zoe Saldana