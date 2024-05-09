'Spider-Man' Director Sam Raimi's Wife Gillian Files for Divorce After 30 Years of Marriage

Sam Raimi‘s marriage to Gillian Greene is over.

On Wednesday (May 8), Gillian, 56, filed for divorce from the 64-year-old director – best known for directing movies including Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man trilogy, Oz the Great and Powerful, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – after more than 30 years of marriage.

Keep reading to find out more…Gillian filed for divorce in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by People.

While Sam and Gillian‘s marriage date is listed as Sept. 17, 1993, the date of their separation is listed as “TBD.”

Also in her filing, Gillian requested that the court award her spousal support and terminate Sam‘s ability to receive alimony. She also requested that Sam cover her attorney fees.

Gillian did not mention a prenup in her filing.

Sam and Gillian share five children – Henry, Lorne, Emma, Schooley, and Dashiell.

