Taye Diggs Set to Return for 'All American' Season 6 Guest Star Appearance After Leaving Show

Taye Diggs is returning to All American in season six!

The 53-year-old actor, who played Billy Baker, left the show in the middle of season five and his character was killed off.

Taye has said he is open to returning if it made sense, in a flashback or something else, and it’s coming true!

TV Line reveals that Taye will return in the upcoming May 20th episode of The CW series, but details are currently unknown about how his character will be included in the story.

“There’s no All American without Billy Baker, and there’s no All American universe without Taye Diggs,” showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll previously shared. “He’s always welcome back and was the first person to be like, ‘I will happily come back whenever you want me to.’ If there are organic moments, and when there are moments that it feels right for Billy to return, that is absolutely something that both Taye and the show would love to make happen. We’re not closing the door on anything or anyone.”

Taye‘s upcoming appearance will be in the 99th episode of All American, just one week before the show celebrates its 100th!

All American season six airs Monday nights at 8pm ET/PT on The CW.

