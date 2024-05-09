Top Stories
Justin &amp; Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast: 2 Stars Already Confirmed to Return!

Kendall Jenner Explains Why She's Going Through a Rough Patch Right Now, Why She Feels Okay Passing the Age She Thought She'd Have Kids, &amp; More

May 09, 2024 at 7:02 pm
By JJ Staff

Taylor Swift Adds 7 'TTPD' Songs to Eras Tour - See New Costumes & Stage Elements!

The Tortured Poets Department has officially been added to Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour and we have all the details of what you can expect from the set!

The 34-year-old singer added seven songs from her new album to the show for her first performance back after dropping the album.

Taylor performed her first of four shows this week on Thursday night (May 9) at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

We’ve already tracked all of the major changes to the show, including new songs, deleted songs, outfit changes, and more.

So, what happened during the TTPD set?

The set kicks off with “But Daddy I Love Him”! She also changed the outro of the song to incorporate “So High School.”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” followed, and then “Down Bad,” which featured a fun “UFO abduction” with the screens and lighting. She appears on a floating stage during the section!

Taylor also performs “Fortnight,” and the set appears to be the replacement to the staging of “Tolerate It.” She then performs “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and added a drummer’s march during the bridge!

During a transition to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Taylor does a quick-change on the stage. Watch it below!

Taylor also debuted a brand new dress, which looks like it’s made out of pages of poetry.
Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty
