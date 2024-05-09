Taylor Swift Debuts New 'Eras Tour' Poster & Merch with 'TTPD' Added to Graphics

Taylor Swift now has 11 eras in her career and she’s updating the Eras Tour poster and merchandise to reflect the new album!

Moments after the first show on the European leg of the tour ended, Taylor took to her Instagram Stories to share the new tour poster and a link to merchandise.

The new poster has the Tortured Poets Department photo front and center with the 10 earlier eras in boxes around it. Previously, the Midnights artwork was in the center.

The new tour t-shirts and hoodies have the new artwork and all of the cities listed for 2023 and 2024. You can buy your new merch right now on Store.TaylorSwift.com.

Make sure to check out all of the changes made to the show and take a look at the new set list.