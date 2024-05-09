Top Stories
A Detail From Prince Harry's Suit Jacket Is the Subject of Speculation Online as a Possible Perceived Diss Towards a Royal Family Member!

Kendall Jenner Explains Why She's Going Through a Rough Patch Right Now, Why She Feels Okay Passing the Age She Thought She'd Have Kids, & More

Dakota Johnson & Pedro Pascal Film Steamy Kissing Scene for 'Materialists' in NYC

Prosecutors Move to Dismiss Shakira's 2nd Tax Fraud Investigation

'The Bear' Season 3 - 7 Stars Returning, Release Date & First Teaser Revealed!

The Bear is coming back very soon!

FX announced that Season 3 of the hit series will premiere on June 27, as well as dropping a first-look teaser.

In the teaser, Carmy is back in the kitchen, alone at the restaurant in the middle of the night, looking at a camera that moves over Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago skyline.

Like the first two seasons, Hulu will drop all the episodes on one day as opposed to a week-to-week release.

Click through to find out who is expected back for Season 3…

