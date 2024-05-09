'The Bear' Season 3 - 7 Stars Returning, Release Date & First Teaser Revealed!

The Bear is coming back very soon!

FX announced that Season 3 of the hit series will premiere on June 27, as well as dropping a first-look teaser.

In the teaser, Carmy is back in the kitchen, alone at the restaurant in the middle of the night, looking at a camera that moves over Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago skyline.

Like the first two seasons, Hulu will drop all the episodes on one day as opposed to a week-to-week release.

Click through to find out who is expected back for Season 3…