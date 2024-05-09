'The Masked Singer' Season 11: All of the Stars Unmasked Ahead of Season Finale

We’re just two weeks away from the season 11 finale of The Masked Singer!

Ahead of the finale, 13 of the 16 contestants competing in this season of the FOX singing competition series were eliminated and sent home.

Going into the finale are the final three contestants – Clock, Goldfish, and Gumball.

Before the finale airs, we’re taking a look at all of the stars that have been unmasked this season.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8pm ET on FOX.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the stars that have been unmasked so far this season…