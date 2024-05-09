The Most Popular 'Top Chef' Winners, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Top Chef is one of TVs biggest hits.

The Bravo reality competition TV series first debuted all the way back in March of 2006, and features chefs competing against each other in various culinary challenges.

In the past few years, the winning chefs have launched successful ventures in the culinary world, and have had incredible careers. Many of the stars of the show have also enjoyed tremendous success on social media, as fans of the show stay following them for recipe ideas, new projects and life updates.

Following the Season 21 premiere, we’re taking a look back at all of the Top Chef winners and seeing who is the most popular on Instagram.

Click through to see who are the most popular winners of Top Chef, ranked…