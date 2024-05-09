The Top 10 Most Followed K-Pop Idols, Ranked From Least to Most Followed (1 Has Over 100 Million Followers!)

So many K-Pop superstars are also massive on social media – and the top idols have millions and millions of followers!

From solo superstars to members of girl groups and boy bands, plenty of South Korean stars have become massive on Instagram.

And based on the latest roundup of idol follower counts, we know who the most popular stars are on the social media platform. One even broke the 100 million mark! (Note: Jungkook of BTS would be in the Top 10, but has since deactivated his account.)

Click inside to see who are the Top 10 most followed K-pop idols…