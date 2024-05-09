'The Way Home' Stars Gather for Season Two Screening & We Have All the Photos!

The Way Home fans: while you’re waiting for season three, we have some cute new photos for you to see!

The cast of the Hallmark Channel series – Andie MacDowell, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Chyler Leigh and Evan Williams – attended a season two screening and Emmys “For Your Consideration” event on Wednesday evening (May 8) in North Hollywood, Calif.

They were joined by showrunner Alexandra Clarke and executive producers Marly Reed and Heather Conkie.

If you don’t know, season two premiered earlier this year on the network, and was quickly renewed for season three.

